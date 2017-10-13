A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market on the basis of Techniques (Direct Repair, Nerve Grafting, Nerve Conduit and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, Australia, Brazil and South Africa).

Over the recent years, the global peripheral nerve repair market has been growing rapidly owing to rise in population, increase in per capita income and surging health care expenditures.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market Analysis By Technique (Direct Repair, Nerve Grafting, Nerve Conduits, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW); By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, Australia, South Africa, Brazil)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of ~12% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in accidental cases and trauma, high demand of surgical interventions.

Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market by Value

• Global Peripheral Nerve Repair Market by Technique (Direct Repair, Nerve Grafting, Nerve Conduit and Others)

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Peripheral Nerve Repair Market by Value

• Peripheral Nerve Repair Market by Technique (Direct Repair, Nerve Grafting, Nerve Conduit and Others)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Peripheral Nerve Repair Market by Value

• Peripheral Nerve Repair Market by Technique (Direct Repair, Nerve Grafting, Nerve Conduit and Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Axogen Inc., Integra Life Sciences Holding Corp, Boston Scientific Corporation, Polyganics, Collgan Matrix, Baxter International, Stryker Corp

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

