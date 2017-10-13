According to the 2017 Edition of the report titled “Mosquito Repellent Market By Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Cream & Oil), Sales Channel, Market Share –2017 Edition: Forecast to 2022 – By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA), By Country (US, Canada, Italy, France, China, India, South Africa, Brazil, Thailand, Colombia)”, the global mosquito repellent market was valued at USD 2.23 billion in the year 2016.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Mosquito Repellent Market on the basis of Analysis By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, Others), By Channel of Distribution (Retail Stores – Large, Small, Specialty; Online), By Region – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA, and By Country – US, Canada, Italy, France, China, India, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil and Colombia.

Over the recent years, the global mosquito repellent industry has been growing rapidly owing to rise in number of mosquito based diseases. Recently, the growth in mosquito repellent market is driven by the recent outbreak of Zika in Latin American countries. According to the report, the global market is projected to display a moderate growth represented by a CAGR of 2.56% by value during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in risk of mosquito borne diseases, recent outbreak of Zika and emerging better mosquito repellent products made up with natural ingredients.

Among the type, Cream & Oil is projected to witness fastest growth. Among the regions, Latin America is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the increasing number of cases of Zika virus, emerging highly efficient mosquito repellents in sprays, Cream & Oils and Liquid Vaporizers forms, higher per capita income and rising production capacities of the existing players in the market.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global mosquito repellent Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global mosquito repellent market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Value

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Product Type, (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, Others) By Value

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Channel of Distribution (Retail Stores – Large, Small, Specialty; Online), By Value

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2011-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Value

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Product Type, By Value

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Channel of Distribution, By Value

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Italy, France, China, India, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa and Colombia (Actual Period: 2011-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Value

• Mosquito Repellent Market, By Product Type, By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Jyothi Laboratories, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, PIC Corporation

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/consumer-retail/global-mosquito-repellent-market-by-type-coils-liquid-vaporizers-sprays-mats-cream-oil-sales-channel-market-share-2017-edition-forecast-to-2022-r14133