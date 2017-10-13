We’re guessing that it wouldn’t be far from the truth if we wrote that every time you had to clean the lawn you wish you had some kind of magic wand which you would wave around and the lawn would be magically clean. No, we don’t sell magic wands but you can find in this great article, some great tips for cleaning your lawn with lawn care services.

Remember the time you first set eyes on your lawn and you thought “wow so perfect”. Today you still have that lawn but it’s bit far from perfect isn’t it? The kids have strewn it with plastic toys and if that wasn’t good enough your dog (or cat) loves digging up holes and then of course, the grass is either too tall or looking a bit burnt and bald and then there are the ugly weeds! Yup, no matter how much time you spend pulling them out they still manage to infest your garden don’t they? The rest of your garden too needs attending and you wonder when you are ever going to get down to that.

Here are some great tips for cleaning your lawn with lawn care services:

To start off, have your garden hoses checked. You’ll be surprised how many homes have leaky garden hoses. You see it leaking a bit and you assume its okay as the water dribbles to the plants so no harm done right? Actually, you’ll be amazed to find just how much the ground has got saturated with water that has been dribbling down 24×7.

While checking out the hose pipes, also have the sprinklers and auto-drip system (if installed) checked too. More often than not, the pin-hole drip irrigation system will have clogged drippers. These will need to be cleaned out. Each dripper should also be recalibrated if necessary so that it drips a precise amount of water – no more no less because in either case, your plants will suffer.

More great tips for cleaning your lawn with lawn care services:

Locate bare patches of soil. Weeds love bare patches of soil and will quickly find them – this is why whenever you pull out the weeds you find they have returned to the exact same spot by next week. Loosen the soil and cover the bare patches with grass or plant a sapling.

Now you can do all this cleaning on your own or, you can hire a Lawn Mowing Business For Sale. This holds good especially if you have not cleaned your lawn in a long time. This can be a big job and a professional lawn care service (such as Fox Mowing) can handle it for you. Fox Mowing are lawn care and landscaping experts who cater to commercial and residential properties. They can take care of your lawn and garden cleaning so that you can enjoy a beautiful, garden and lawn – the way it was when you first laid eyes on it.

The Lawn Mowing Franchise Sydney includes:

1. Clearing away fallen leaves and other clutter.

2. Mowing the grass professionally.

3. Creating compost pits if required.

4. Trimming and cleaning the flower beds.

5. Redefining the borders of your lawn – vital if the lawn is more than a year old.

6. Repair damaged parts of the lawn.

7. Pruning shrubs and trees.

8. Soil aeration

So, as you can see, garden and lawn cleaning can encompass much more than just superficial cleaning. For more information, please visit http://foxmowingnsw.com.au