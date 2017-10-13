Elision Technolab LLP is an India based VoIP solution provider company. The main operational office of the company is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has been offering innovative VoIP solutions and client centric VoIP services to its domestic and international customers. The company has been a strong player in the VoIP and specifically with Contact Center Solutions. The company has benefited many different call centers, customer care centers and agencies, including, big brands with their contact center solutions and always come up with innovative modules, ideas, and customized solutions for call center software to benefit customers. By following this custom, the company has come with another user friendly custom feature for the VICIDial contact center solution. The spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their launch of a new service of Integration of WebRTC and VICIDial.

The spokesperson of the company shared that the company will offer integration of the WebRTC based phone which is also known as WebRTC webphone into existing VICIDial contact center solution. This will eliminate the need of IP phones, softphones and any other communication hardware or software. The WebRTC integration will allow users to take benefit of browser based calling in real time using the WebRTC technology. This will also help in supporting the remote agent working model to call centers, customer support centers and other similar industries.

“Once we integrate the WebRTC phone into the VICIDial call center software, the agents can simply call any lead or receive the calls from leads via web browser. They don’t need to use the IP phones or any other telephone hardware. Also, there is no need of installation and setup of the softphone. This eliminates all additional hardware and software from the infrastructure and as you may assume it saves a lot of maintenance cost on these hardware and software.”, shared spokesperson of the Elision Technolab LLP.

The stated WebRTC integration will enable browser calling facility from the web browser. As almost all web browsers support WebRTC, the stated solution can be used using any WebRTC compatible web browser. Also, the stated solution will help in improving the productivity of the agents. The reason is, now, agents will not need to deal with a lot of different software or hardware. They will be using a single contact center solution because the usage of stated WebRTC phone will be seamless to the agent. He will not see any difference of having an additional application or software which is conducting the calls.

According to the shared details the WebRTC solution can be integrated with any VICIDial call center software. It can also be used to add additional features in the current VICIDial solution as the WebRTC communication solution also supports Video call, Chat and File transfer along with the audio calls. Furthermore, each call made through this WebRTC phone will be conducted on top of VICIDial. Thus, it will have all call center features such as call transfer, call forwarding, barge-in, whisper, etc. Also, each call will be logged into the reports of VICIDial to ensure it works seamlessly.

To know more about company, Visit – http://www.elisiontec.com