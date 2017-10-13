USA – CP Soccer, a premium online store that sells discounted soccer boots and is a favorite online store for many professional and amateur soccer players, recently added Nike Mercurial Superfly V CR7 to its collection of Cristiano Ronaldo soccer boots. The owners of the store said that they wanted to pleasantly surprise the die-hard CR7 fans who love to wear their passion and do a CR7 on the field. They added that the Nike Mercurial Superfly series boots are not only a preferred choice of CR7 himself, but many other living legends of football love to wear the soccer boot.

“One big reason why the Nike CR7 soccer boot is so popular is that the soccer boots are extremely lightweight. Although different variants of the Nike Mercurial Superfly are now available on the market, this particular model has surpassed all other variants in terms of popularity as it helps the player in gaining explosive speed”, said one of the senior sales executives of CP Soccer.

“The super-light Nike 3D speed plate fits the player’s foot naturally, which is the secret behind their explosive speed. The one-piece upper comes with Nike’s proprietary grip system and the locked-down fit helps the players in taking short runs at incredible speed. Also, the shoes have All Condition Control, also dubbed as ACC Control, which gives the players better control over the ball”, the executive went on to add.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly V CR7, which has already received rave reviews from both professionals and amateur football players, happens to be the latest inclusion to the Cristiano Ronaldo cleats that the company sells. The sales executive of CP Soccer told the press that all the CR7 cleats put on display on the web store are the latest models of Nike Superfly series soccer boots.

The CEO and managing director of CP Soccer said, “We believe that the die-hard fans of Cristiano Ronaldo would like the design of the Nike Mercurial Superfly V CR7, which happens to be one of the best-sellers on our store at this moment”.

