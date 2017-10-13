USA – CP Soccer, an online store that has earned much repute for selling discounted and authentic soccer boots, recently rolled out three of the most talked-about soccer cleats – Adidas X, Adidas Nemeziz and Adidas Ace soccer cleats . The owners of the store claimed that all the Adidas soccer cleats which they have launched come at marked down prices. They added that the idea is to generate interest among young football players about their online store as the owners believe that slashing down the prices of authentic Adidas soccer cleats would help them in drawing more sales.

“The all new Adidas ACE soccer cleats are a class in itself. The shoes allow both pros and amateurs in getting more control on the Ball. The PureControl series soccer cleats are recommended primarily for young soccer players as it is made of a softer material and provides the required traction on all fields. To add to it, the soccer boots look fantastic”, said a top sales executive of CP Soccer. “Also, the all-new Adidas X soccer cleats help the players get fantastic ball control, something that ensures the players to go past the chaos of legs of the opponent defenders”, he added.

While talking about the recently rolled out Adidas X soccer cleats, the executive said that the Adidas X soccer cleats are sported by some of the biggest football stars. “If somebody is serious about taking their game to the next level, there’s no better alternative to Adidas soccer cleats, specifically this one as it has got all the outstanding features built-in”, said the executive. “The look of the shoes is quite appealing, but there’s more to it than just looks”, he added.

The CEO of CP Soccer recently told at a press conference that the new releases, such as the Adidas Nemeziz soccer cleats , would boost the performance of young soccer players as well as seasoned professionals. “All the Adidas soccer cleats are worn by some or the other football stars”, he told the press.

