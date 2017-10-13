It is a known fact that Omega watches are adored by the watch lovers worldwide. Their Planet Ocean watches excel in every department. The appealing surfaces and colourful appearance makes them eye-catching.

Omega is one of the leading watch making brands worldwide. It has wide collection of watches that takes the wearers astounded. Their youthful presence and sharp timekeeping gives them advantage over others. Some Omega Planet Ocean watches are given below that are selling out quickly from the market this festive season.

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 522.32.44.21.03.001 watch is an example of the best-selling watches this festive season. The reason behind it is its grooving design. Its blue and reddish bezel gives it a new dimension and also saves the piece from heat. A helium escape valve is fixed at the left flank of the case to make the watch light. Apart from it, the push button is also placed at the right part of the case. The arrow-shaped silver hands make this model distinctive. The two-tone rubber strap is sporty in look and comfortable on the wrist of men. A date counter is there at the 3 o’clock position that shows the current date to the wearers. Sapphire crystal gives this magnificent Planet Ocean watch protection from scratches. A whopping 600 meters water resistance property of this model makes it a master of water. It is chosen by the maritime professionals.

Another one, the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 215.63.40.20.13.001 watch is also that one which is hit in this festive season. This meritorious women’s watch from the brand instantly grabs the attention of everyone present on an event. Its rich brown lacquered bezel keeps the piece to a different height. The leather made strap is also painted in brown so that it can properly highlight the glamour of a lady. On the dial of this watch, there is a date counter that exhibits the updated date to the wearers. This Co-Axial chronometer watch passed vigorous tests conducted by COSC to make it perfect for the adventure sports professionals. Sapphire crystal glass above the dial gives a clarified view of the watch movements from the front and also protects the timepiece from scratches and shatters. A delicate rose-golden push crown is placed at the right flank of the case. The 39.5mm sedna-golden case makes it a worthy one for the women.

Along with the mentioned Omega Planet Ocean watches, there are also other models from the collection that is dominating the watch market this festive season.

