Mumbai, 13th October: BBC.com today announced the launch of BBC Designed – the first luxury “supersection” on BBC.com. As alluded to during BBC.com’s inaugural NewFronts earlier this year, BBC Designed has been created as a response to growing audience and commercial interest around premium content within the luxury sector.

BBC Designed features the best of global, game-changing design, focusing on the most pioneering and cutting-edge innovations, as well as exploring the historical and cultural impact that design has on our lives. Smart, stylish, and thought-provoking, the new supersection will focus on four areas of editorial: Dress (fashion and style), Dwell (architecture), Drive (transportation), and Device (technology). The US launch is sponsored by Genesis, a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation.

BBC.com also announced that it has developed a new digital product which allows it to create bespoke sponsorable supersections, offering themed editorial packages with their own unique look and feel. The new product ensures that brands can:

• Take advantage of the latest user experience and view ability techniques

• Sponsor top quality, brand-safe content

Simon Frantz, Managing Editor, Features, BBC.com North America, said, “Our audience is always looking for trusted, intelligent, and innovative content, and we are confident that BBC Designed will reveal how much cutting-edge design is shaping our lives. At launch, we will take people on a global tour of design, going from Milan to Tokyo, showing the remarkable story of humankind’s race to create the ideal city, as well as showing the designs that literally save lives.”

Alistair McEwan, SVP Commercial Development, Asia and ANZ, BBC Advertising, said “BBC Designed further builds on the great success of the feature sites which have proven to be high demand environments for our advertisers, providing deeply engaging premium editorial content for clients to showcase their brands in a safe and trusted environment. I’m also delighted that the launch of the new digital supersection product allows us to develop curatable editorial sections to meet the needs of our brand partners around our trusted editorial content. ”

Always maintaining the BBC’s high standards of editorial excellence, BBC Designed ensures visual storytelling and investigative journalism is at its forefront. The supersection features contributions from creators, design experts, and BBC talent, while publishing shareable and mobile-first content on a daily basis.

The carefully curated, mixed-media content of BBC Designed includes originally commissioned written features, stunning image slideshows, video, and animated infographics. Content will be promoted across BBC.com and on BBC Designed-branded social media channels, where BBC Designed visitors will be able to continue their journey and contribute their thoughts and experiences on the subjects via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

BBC Designed will draw on the diverse content and broad reach of the four BBC.com features sites: BBC Culture, BBC Future, BBC Capital, and BBC Travel, which complement BBC.com’s world-class news content. The features sites, alongside the BBC’s more than 30 in-language sites, reach 150 million unique browsers each month.

NOTES TO EDITORS

BBC World News and BBC.com, the BBC’s commercially funded international 24-hour English news platforms, are owned and operated by BBC Global News Ltd. BBC World News television is available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and over 433 million households and 3 million hotel rooms. The channel’s content is also available on 178 cruise ships, 53 airlines, including 13 distributing the channel live inflight, and 23 mobile phone networks. BBC.com offers up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features, including BBC Capital, BBC Culture, BBC Future and BBC Travel, for PCs, tablets and mobile devices to more than 95 million unique browsers each month.

BBC Advertising, part of BBC Worldwide, sells advertising and sponsorship solutions on behalf of the BBC’s worldwide commercial portfolio across broadcast, online and mobile platforms globally.