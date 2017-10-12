The VironIT’s blog was ranked by Feedspot.com among the World’s Top 50 IT Must-Read Blogs. The initiative by Feedspot.com is the most up-to-date and comprehensive list of best Software Development blogs on the Internet. The noteworthy blogs were selected on the basis of following criteria:

– Google reputation and Google search ranking,

– Influence and popularity on social media sites(including Facebook, Twitter and other),

– Quality and consistency of posts,

– Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review.

VironIT has created a blog on everything related to custom software development and best practices in software engineering. It has become a vibrant ecosystem for company’s engineers, developers, strategists and writers to share their software development insights with the world. VironIT’s blog is the place to find both in-depth development tutorials and new technology trends around Back End, Front End, Mobile and Game Development, VR, AR, Blockchain, Agile Project Management and more.

The blog has earned the trust of software development professionals all around the industry as its pieces invariably offer experience-driven insight, advice and guidance to the audience. This is is a perfect destination for those who are looking for a place to broaden their knowledge of software development or just wandering around for some tips and tricks. The blog now has around 160 pieces with 4-6 of new posts coming out every month.

Since 2004, VironIT, an IT Software Development Company, has been delivering full-cycle software development services to customers in over 30 countries worldwide. VironIT is an expert in development, customization and integration of complex enterprise-level solutions,advanced web and mobile applications offering a well-balanced blend of technology skills, domain knowledge, wide experience and effective methodology.

VironIT has successfully proven its worth applying the most cutting-edge technology to produce remarkable Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Internet of Things projects for their clients. The company has had a track record of project delivered on time and budget due to their rigorous adherence to the Agile, RUP and Waterfall project management methodologies.

To learn more about VironIT please visit https://vironit.com/

