Job Overview

Does it energise you to share your knowledge about audits and management systems? Are you looking for an organisation which dares to invest in your personal development? Do you want to be part of an internationally renowned organisation? Then Lloyd”s Register is a good choice for you!

Job Responsibilities

As a Trainer / Consultant at Lloyd”s Register Belgium, a big part of your job will be training our clients in the field of deploying, maintaining, and improving management system audits. You will work with both executive and management personnel and you will be delivering trainings at our offices in Belgium but also in house at our clients. Next to the training part, extending and deepening the cooperation with our client is also a part of your role. This means that you also will be involved in consultancy related project management jobs based on your specific expertise. Here you will deliver added value to the client by guiding projects aimed on making their management systems work better for them for example. Because you will be really close to the customer you also will able to create demand of your own future training assignments under the Lloyd”s Register brand!

Job Requirements

Bachelor degree

At least 5 years working experience in the area of management systems within the automotive sector: (TS16949 / IATF standards)

Proven commercial skills

Having solid knowledge of process management, statistic techniques (MSA, SPC) and the application of APQP, PPAP & FMEA within the Automotive industry (core tools).

Having basic knowledge of Lean, 6, leadership, supply chain management, etc.

Excellent understanding of internal and/or external auditing within the automotive sector

Analytical insight and proactive attitude

Good presentation, communicative and social skills (experience as a trainer / coach)

Solid knowledge of German and English language, both verbally as in writing

Development of concepts and or solutions related to specific client requirements

Coaching capabilities

What does Lloyd”s Register offer?

We offer a challenging and divers portfolio. You will visit organisations from small and medium size to large renowned ones. This diversity of assignments makes it a pleasure to hit the road every week again. Lloyd”s Register is the organisation to develop yourself, extend your knowledge and specialise further. Of course we will support you with obtaining mandatory qualifications you need to fulfil your job!

About Lloyd”s Register

The Lloyd”s Register Group (LR) is an independent risk management organisation that helps to improve our clients” quality, safety, environmental and business performance throughout the world. This is mirrored in our mission statement “working together for a safer world”. LR is a global engineering, technical and business services organisation and a maritime classification society, wholly owned by the Lloyd”s Register Foundation, a UK charity dedicated to research and education in science and engineering for the benefit of the community at large. Our expertise and activities cover Marine, Energy (Oil, Gas, Chemicals and Power), Management Systems and other asset-intensive industries. This role is specific for LR Management Systems.

Apply?

Are you interested in this job? If you want to apply or if you have any questions regarding this vacancy, you can contact Jurgen van Dueren den Hollander, by phone +31 6 52560806 or email Jurgen.vandueren@lr.org.