12, October 2017: One well known hotel chain in Fayetteville is choosing an environmentally friendly alternative of refinishing over replacing the bathtubs, sinks and tiles in 100 of their hotel rooms.

By taking advantage of the quality and savings offered by Surface Renew, tubs are being resurfaced to look like new while the hotel saves a considerable amount of money over the cost of replacement.

“This is very good for the environment! ” exclaims owner Bob Kennedy, who is always looking for new green ways to help save our planet. The Surface Renew process makes bathtubs and tile look new without all the mess and considerable expense of replacement. “There’s no need to haul tubs and tile to landfills, instead they are updated and their use is extended for many additional years”.

Surface Renew is frequently awarded large projects from popular hotel chains due to their attractive pricing options. However it is their attention to high quality of service, superior product, expert application and quick service time that keeps customers coming back for more.

Refinishing bathtubs saves about 70% over bathtub replacement. When replacing everything in a bathroom costs add up fast. The costs of replacing the bathroom tub, shower, sink and all the tiled surfaces in a bathroom remodel can cost upwards to $15,000 or more per room!

The practice of saving money and the planet up cycling by tile refinishing is the brainchild of owner Bob Kennedy and his partner Ryan Schatz. “Not only can bathrooms be made to look new, colors and finishes can also be changed”. Hotels are able to attract guests on their websites with pictures featuring bathrooms that look like new.

Safety is always an important issue as well. That’s why Surface Renew has slip resistant coatings for bathtubs and tiles floors. It is designed to create traction when the surface gets wet. When the surface is dry the slip resistant coating is not noticeable. However, when it gets wet, it becomes grippy and provides sure footing. Hotel managers are concerned about the care and safety of their guests.

Surface Renew’s work has been known to last 10 years or more, even in hotel rooms where guests of all types come and go. Surface Renew offers an industry leading 3 year warranty for residential work and 1 year for commercial jobs. Many refinishing companies offer warranties which are pro- rated, meaning that the warranty’s coverage decreases incrementally over time. Unlike these warranties, their guarantee covers 100% of any defects in workmanship or materials throughout the entire life of the guarantee.

