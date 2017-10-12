Platform incorporates gamification, xAPI and talent acquisition capabilities to maximize talent engagement and transform the modern workforce

PUNE, October 12, 2017 – SumTotal, a Skillsoft group company and the leading provider of talent management solutions, today announced enhancements to its award-winning suite of Learn, Talent and Workforce Management solutions within the SumTotal Talent Expansion Suite®.

The new functionality was announced at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas. The SumTotal team will be available at booth 1932 to demo the suite update and discuss the evolving needs of today’s increasingly global, multi-generational and digital-savvy workforce.

The SumTotal Talent Expansion Suite will extend the core platform to include next-generation gamification capabilities, a fully redesigned Talent Acquisition suite and the ability to aggregate content across third-party content platforms and massive open online courses (MOOCs) with Experience API (xAPI).

“This latest release of our Talent Expansion Suite caps off a two-year cycle of significant investment by Skillsoft in the SumTotal platform and customer experience,” said Bill Donoghue, chairman and CEO of the Skillsoft group. “Companies must quickly adapt recruiting and retention processes to remain relevant and provide better employment experiences. The SumTotal Talent Expansion Suite is a flexible, comprehensive and now industry-leading solution that efficiently enables key technology integrations, that result in better experiences for administrators, employees and candidates.”

New features that help to simplify talent development include:

• Third-party content via xAPI: Building off of the suite’s existing xAPI capabilities, SumTotal now helps employees and administrators aggregate content across third-party platforms and MOOCs. Users are no longer limited to using content from their learning management systems (LMS) in their talent management solutions. Instead, organizations enable flexible, learner-driven content use and learning record reporting through an array of channels and learning modalities. This enhanced functionality and support for xAPI results in more comprehensive eLearning standards and adaptive talent development experiences. YouTube is the first channel connected to the platform in this release.

• Gamification: Organizations can now create fun, competitive environments in which employees compete in pursuit of their development. Leaderboards, badges, points and other elements showcase individual development and compare it to colleagues’ progress. The gamification elements work to excite the modern worker and increase employee engagement in global organizations of all sizes. With this new update, organizations have a greater ability to reward behaviors that achieve business goals and objectives.

• Redesigned talent acquisition and recruiting solution: A complete revamp of these tools will soon offer seamless support for internal and external candidates, and best-in-class interview team scheduling and training, complete with mobile-first candidate experiences. The enhancements benefit both hiring managers and job seekers. Improvements simplify and speed up how organizations engage and attract top talent by ensuring consistent experiences through streamlined requisition creation, schedule management, interview tracking and assessments. Job seekers will have a highly transparent experience with an interactive profile portal that provides visibility and mobile-friendly, on-the-go access to current and pending activities. With these new features, SumTotal delivers a modern, engaging user experience that makes it one of the easiest-to-use systems on the market.

SumTotal is a leading provider of talent management solutions, continuously innovating to allow for the changing demands of its global customers and their users. The Talent Expansion Suite provides a single, cloud-based data model that simplifies and streamlines talent management for organizations, and engages employees with innovative solutions to know, mobilize, develop, promote, reward and incentivize global workforces of all sizes. By bringing all the HCM components into one suite, SumTotal delivers an industry-first, state-of-the-market, digital technology experience with cutting-edge functionality and a beautiful, consumer-led experience.

What the analysts are saying:

• “Where possible, gamification and collaboration tools should be integrated into the HCM suite to provide a common user experience for employees, which should result in higher adoption,” according to Sam Grinter and Ranadip Chandra at Gartner. “Information from such tools and other devices aimed at measuring engagement and wellness should be used to gauge the success of employee wellness initiatives and to help guide future changes to the employee wellness strategy.”

• “SumTotal has built a modern talent acquisition system that brings best of breed talent acquisition capabilities to their clients in both enterprise and mid-market,” said Kyle Lagunas, research manager for IDC’s Emerging Trends in Talent Acquisition and Staffing research practice. “Machine learning optimizes the candidate experience, AI supports data-driven hiring decisions, and it’s all delivered in a consumer-grade user interface. Talent acquisition continues to grow in complexity, and this solution is designed to support the recruiting function of the future.”

• “Video learning is exploding, with around 80 percent of organizations increasing their demand this year alone. By implementing xAPI in this way, SumTotal is enabling its users to track the world’s biggest video resource and generate new insights that will help make the most of video learning going forwards,” said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “SumTotal will be able to gather previously unattainable data for a deeper understanding of what truly engages users as they learn.”

