Fashion designer Sadan Pande showcased his autumn-winter collection titled Iluminate at the just concluded India Runway Week in the capital. Delhi’s glitterati turned out in full force at this fashionable evening to cheer up for their friend designer. Sadan’s collection is essentially evening wear with saturated shades of blue, dark green, maroon, dark red and black. The collection features evening dresses, floor length gowns, jacket suits and drape kurta shirts with fine doses of gold to brighten and illuminate the evening. Among those who were spotted included Sylvie Rodgers, Meeta Chaturvedi, Varun Katyal, Amit Talwar, Chand Bakshi, Shelly Singh, Kiran Prakash, Anuj Lalwani, Gaurav Bidhuri, Shaine Soni and Sujay Ghosh amongst others.

Sadan’s ensembles are made to make the individual shine bright and beautiful like water in the sea, dark, mysterious, impenetrable yet illuminating, which will light up and brighten the mood with their ecstatic presence. Sadan says, “The designs will not only illuminate once personality but there inner confidence too, which will bring out that aura and one in million kind of feeling”.