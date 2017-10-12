There was a time when roller shutters were gaudy, thick chunks of rolled up iron painted in equally gaudy colours. They created a racket each time they were rolled up or down and required considerable amount of energy to roll them up or down. Today thankfully, things are different read on to know how.

Roller shutters are today used in most modern independent homes especially as a door to their garage providing security to both the car, as well as the home. Indeed, today the exterior of roller shutters are ultra-smooth and can be custom made to your exact specification including colour scheme.

The roller shutters manufactured today can be hooked up with an electric motor to raise or lower it and the motor itself can be remotely operated. So you can open and shut the roller shutter with the push of a single button as you arrive and park the vehicle or exit the garage. No more stress, no more strain to raise and lower the heavy steel roller shutters.

Roller shutters are today available in a plethora of colours and styles so you will have no trouble finding a roller shutter that will provide security as well as compliment your home. Roller shutters definitely provide you a complete security to your home and these days roller shutters are also easy to maintain.

All that a modern day roller shutter requires is a bit of greasing and a spot or two of oiling. Do it once every few months or so and your roller shutters will provide you with trouble free operation for as long as you live – and then some.

Apart from the greasing and a spot or two of oiling, they just need the occasional wet wipe down to remove any dust that might have settled on them. In days gone by a roller shutter used to be rough and difficult to wipe. Today they are ultra-smooth and easy to wipe. A few minutes is all it takes – do it once a week and your roller shutters will not only be gleaming like new, they will provide you a complete security for your home.

A Roller Shutters Orange is definitely better than say a plywood shutter for your garage or store front or office window. It not only prevents thieves from the pleasure of breaking through, it adds protection to your home, store or office in the event of a hurricane. – And there’s plenty of those these days. Just before the rains hits your home, store or office; press the button and the roller shutters will smoothly glide down this is how roller shutters provide you a complete security to your home, store front or office space.

Also, if robbery is on your mind, know that roller shutters lock into place once you have fully closed them and accessing the lock itself is difficult as the locking mechanism is hidden below the shutter making it inaccessible to their thief.

If your roller shutter covers your store or office front, they can also be used to advertise! So even if your store or office front is shut, the shutter can protect and at the same time, advertise for you which make them very cost effective too.

