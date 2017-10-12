Horw, Switzerland: Toradex is excited to announce the launch of the new OV5640 5MP MIPI-CSI camera module. This is an add-on board for the Apalis family of system on modules (SoMs) compatible with the Ixora carrier board.

The CSI camera module uses an OmniVision OV5640 camera sensor with built-in autofocus. The OV5640 is a low-voltage, high-performance, 1/4-inch, 5-megapixel (2592×1944) CMOS image sensor.

Key features include:

• Support for video capture at up to 120 frames per second (FPS) at 320×240, 30 FPS at 1080p or 15 FPS in the full 5-megapixel resolution

• Direct connection to the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2) on Apalis carrier boards using a 24-way 0.5 mm pitch FFC cable

• No requirement for an external power supply

• Compatibility with Toradex Yocto Project-based Standard Linux

• Compatibility with Windows Embedded Compact (WinCE) 7 and 2013

• Compatibility with the complete Apalis family including NVIDIA T30, NVIDIA TK1, NXP i.MX 6 and the upcoming NXP i.MX 8-based modules

“The new camera module makes it easier for Toradex customers to prototype computer vision projects. Our Apalis computer modules are a proven platform for embedded vision applications. Technologies such as deep learning and frameworks like OpenCV, Tenserflow and Caffe are progressing quickly and enabling more and more possibilities in edge devices,” says Daniel Lang, Chief Marketing Officer for Toradex.

The module is globally available in the Toradex Webshop. As with all Toradex products, you’ll also benefit from excellent support via channels like the Developer Centre and the Toradex Community, as well as direct support from Toradex offices around the globe.

For more information about the MIPI-CSI camera module, visit our Developer Centre.

To learn more about the Toradex Apalis ecosystem, visit the Apalis overview page.

