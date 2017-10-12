Aiming to reduce compliance burden in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Masters India, a GST Suvidha Provider, is in process of opening 1000 Suvidha Kendra by October’17 and plans to ramp up the number to 10000 by March’18 generating 30,000 employment opportunities across the country. GST Suvidha Kendra will offer businesses return filing services. Masters India has collaborated with BSNL as well to extend the reach of Suvidha Kendras.

This has lead to creation of additional jobs in the country for white collar professionals. GST compliance is of utmost a need of organisation and hence extra positions have been created to facilitate the same. Masters India has partnered with CAs, Tax consultants and TPHs to establish ‘GST Suvidha Kendras’ across the country.

On the announcement, Mr.Nishank Goyal, CEO, Masters India, said “We are delighted to expand our workforce with a total number of 30,000 professionals. Along with that we have targeted to reach our service to micro and small enterprises through the launch of 10000 Suvidha Kendras by March’18. We hope to help more than a million business with their GST compliance activity.”