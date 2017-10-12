Global foodborne diseases treatment market is driven by the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases worldwide. In addition, increase in R&D investment, growing awareness about foodborne disease symptoms due to initiatives of government and non-government organizations such as WHO, and lack of hygiene conditions are boosting the foodborne diseases treatment market worldwide. However, the high cost of R&D investment for development of anti microbial and stringent, time-consuming regulatory procedures are expected to hinder the foodborne diseases market.

Foodborne diseases treatment market has been segmented based on disease, drug class, and distribution channel

Based on drug class, foodborne diseases treatment market is segmented into

Antibiotics

Anti Diarrhea

Fluids and Electrolyte Replenishers

Vaccines

Others

Based on disease, foodborne diseases treatment is segmented into

Botulism

Traveler’s Diarrhea

Gastroenteritis

Toxoplasmosis

Others

Based on route of administration, foodborne diseases treatment market is segmented into

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Based on distribution channel, foodborne diseases treatment market is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Foodborne diseases treatment market is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. According to the findings of WHO – “Estimates of the global burden of foodborne diseases” 2015, almost 1 in every10 people fall ill yearly due to contaminated food consumption and 420,000 deaths occour as a result. Market players are adopting drug developments and collaborations as key market strategies.

Geographically Foodborne Diseases Treatment Market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America foodborne diseases treatment market is expected to grow at notable rates due to increase in the prevalence of foodborne diseases such as botulism and toxoplasmosis, and increase in R&D investment by companies on antibiotics and vaccines. Asia Pacific and Africa regions are projecting lucrative opportunity for foodborne diseases treatment market owing to increase in the incidence of foodborne diseases in these regions. According to WHO estimates 2015, Africa and South East Asia regions have the highest incidence and death rates, including children under the age of 5 years. Europe is expected to show significant growth rate owing to increase in R&D investment and healthcare spending.

Some of the market players in foodborne diseases treatment market are Bayer AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), XOMA Corporation (U.S.), AlphaVax, Inc. (U.S.), Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Morphotek Inc. (U.S.) to name a few