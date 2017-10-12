~ Choose from over 27 popular Ayurvedic brands with the lowest price guaranteed ~

allAyurveda.com, a holistic ecommerce platform providing expert guidance and products for natural health and living, today launched eVouchers for Diwali gifting in the denominations of INR 250/-, INR 500/- and INR 1000/-. The offer comes on the heels of ‘National Ayurveda Day’ that will be celebrated in India on October 17, 2017 by the Ministry of AYUSH.

To purchase the eVouchers, just log on to ww.allAyurveda.com and choose the eVouchers of desired denominations. The purchased eVoucher will be sent through email, which can then be either printed for gifting or forwarded to your loved ones. The eVouchers will be valid till December 31, 2017. Customers can choose products from a wide array of trusted and reputed brands such as Baidyanath, Kapiva, St. Botanica, Goodcare, Khadi, Ancient Living, Himalaya, and Organic India among others on the portal. allAyurveda offers solutions across all domains like beauty & personal care, diet & weight management, lifestyle issues, health issues, pregnancy and child care.

Union Government has decided to celebrate ‘National Ayurveda Day’ every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti, as this day marks the birth date of Lord Dhanvantari. This occurs two days before Diwali on Dhanteras. Dhanvantari is a form of Lord Vishnu and is considered as the ideal doctor and manifestation of compassion, representing the wisdom of Ayurveda in practical application.

Give the gift of health to your loved ones this Dhanteras!