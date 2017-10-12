Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) October 11, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new global distribution agreement with BrightVolt, the world’s leader in the design, development and scale manufacturing of safe, ultra-thin film batteries.

BrightVolt has a patented Lithium Polymer design that allows their batteries to be the thinnest and most flexible, while simultaneously maintaining the highest energy density to power a wide variety of IoT devices like medical patches, sensor labels, and power cards. BrightVolt batteries are also environmentally friendly, non-toxic, non-combustible and disposable. BrightVolt PME™ is a novel, proprietary, patented breakthrough in how they make batteries safe, durable, and cost-effective.

Future Electronics has built its reputation over nearly 50 years on a strong commitment to maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

