No individual or business whether big or small can survive without any short-term and long-term financial planning. The World today is simply too full of uncertainties to be taken for granted. Come; let us see how an individual or business can make use of financial planning services for a positive financial future.

Financial planning whether for individual or business is not just to meet short and long-term goals – it is also an insurance against the unknown, unseen happening. For example, Allan who was running a small ice-cream outlet near Bondi beach had theft insurance so he thought he was pretty safe. But during recent freak weather, his outlet got hit by lightning which fried all this freezer equipment. This not only required expensive repairs but he also lost all his stock of ice cream that day and had to forgo sales over the next two days.

Financial Loss usually comes unforeseen – there is no calling card and even if you do get advance warning, it is often too late to take action. When disaster strikes, the only thing that can bring peace of mind is if there was any financial planning – example, money set aside to cover unforeseen events. Mind you, the loss is still there but at least you can get back on your feet because you have the money to back you up. This is why financial planning services for a positive financial future are required.

All of us either as individuals or as business owners have periods of excellent income. Our first instinct is to acquire assets – which is not a bad idea provided the assets add real value to your life or business. But the fact is, the giddy inflow of money usually lets go of logic. We think more of luxury assets (like cars) or if we were business owners – expensive and often unnecessary store-front or office upgrades. Few will think of creating a new account to set aside money or upgrade the ageing fleet of trucks and so forth.

With financial planning, you take a hard look at where the money is flowing in from and how it is being spent. You recognise peak period of in-flow and therefore certain expenses can be preponed or postponed to occur during that period. Also, if you know how much exactly is going to flow in and how much your expenses are going to be, you can plan it all like clock-work. But all this is only possible if there was financial planning or you availed of Accounting Firms Sydney for a positive financial future.

Some folks think that financial planning is just logic and common sense. The truth however, is bit more complicated because true financial planning (as done by experts), also involves looking into the immediate and distant future. Arrival of kids, or Kids College fees or need to replace certain assets after a certain period of time and so forth. It involves trying to figure out monies that will be required for the future and how best to plan for it. No easy task that because it involves knowledge of the financial markets, investments and how to leverage it to your benefit.

