Tampa, FL – Investment in retail properties such as single-tenant-occupied properties like major stores, big retail malls, small convenience stores or strip malls involve more risks than investments in offices and residential buildings. These properties frequently involve more maintenance and management. However, investing in these real estate pieces include the lucre of shares from the gross sales.

While making investments in retail properties, investors have to pay more importance to the property location. Spaces on the entry level or the side areas of a building tend to draw more customers and higher rent can be charged on them. It is also important to look at good parking facilities. Even retail properties with congested parking space can be remodeled to ensure better traffic flow and more space.

While funding purchases of retail properties, lenders demand to see market statistics showing area growth and retail traffic patterns other than expense and income figures. It is a good idea to check with local commercial real estate agents and the local chamber of commerce for information that lenders need and verify the statements of sellers. Investors can also demand to see tax returns filed by the retail business in order to have a clear picture about the possible returns on investment.

While investing in shopping malls, it is sensible to go for those having a good combination of businesses that attract many people – such as a mix of popular restaurants, cinema, super market and an anchor store.

