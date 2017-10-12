Fairfax, VA – The Business Benefits Group (BBG), a full-service benefits consulting firm and insurance broker, has recently updated its website at www.bbgbroker.com with new information on their Mergers and Acquisitions support services for corporate executives. The service information provides a helpful overview of the Mergers and Acquisitions timeline, essential aspects of Mergers and Acquisitions, and hidden risks to look out for throughout the process to help executives navigate their merger or acquisition successfully. There is also a comprehensive, 30+ page Mergers and Acquisitions Toolkit available for download, filled with over 30 pages of helpful advice, insights, and recommendations from BBG’s Mergers and Acquisitions specialists.

Mergers and Acquisitions are complex business transactions that often carry hidden costs that are easy to underestimate given the volume of variables that can affect the outcomes of such a strategic move. Many executives either have considered a merger or acquisition or will consider one at some point as a leader of their company. Comprehensive strategic planning, thorough seller screening, and full due diligence are all essential considerations when contemplating a merger or acquisition in order to avoid unanticipated costs or resource depletion after integrating the two companies.

Many brokers or consulting groups do not have extensive experience in the niche of mergers and acquisitions, making them unable to provide the sort of diligence and coverage that is essential for a deal of this kind. It is imperative that both the buyer and seller in any merger or acquisition deal reviews and updates their insurance coverages to ensure all risks are accounted for, all working parts of each company undergo review, all hidden and disclosed costs are controlled, and important employees are both heard and accommodated. Managing cyber security and other infrastructure is also an important objective during these deals because data can be left particularly vulnerable during periods of organizational transition. The new Mergers and Acquisitions Toolkit developed by BBG provides invaluable information and advice on navigating all these considerations to give any company the best outcome possible with their merger or acquisition.

Executives interested in learning more about how BBG’s advisory services, insurance coverage options, or benefits offerings can help them ensure a successful outcome for their merger or acquisition can call BBG directly at 1-844-201-3612 or can request more information on their website at www.bbgbroker.com . The Business Benefits Group is headquartered at 4069 Chain Bridge Rd, Top Floor, Fairfax, VA 22030.

