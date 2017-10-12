New York (12th October 2017) – The Piano School of New York City provides the best music lessons for children and adults allowing them to express their selves and opens the doors of personal growth.

It is a nonprofit organization, established in the year 2001 with the purpose to bring out the caliber of the children enabling them to enjoy the music with no barriers. With a great ongoing success, it now offers lessons in Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Rockland County and Westchester.

PSNYC has a group of highly talented, trained and experienced musicians who are entirely dedicated to shaping the intellect of children and adults. The school provides different types of lesson programs to suit all, such as in-person one-to-one classes for piano performances, Skype piano lessons, piano lessons for children and adults, classes for the children with disabilities, and small group programs at schools.

The mission of the PSNYC is to foster the musical skills of children and adults with no fence of inequality. To achieve this goal, it provides the music scholarships to the children who come from the low-income families and offers the art classes from the affiliated non-profit institutions. To foster the mission of equality, it provides the music appreciation classes to the children with disabilities to boost their morale.

Delivering the piano lesson programs for all ages, it gives people an opportunity to live their interests and hobbies. The after-school programs of the PSNYC provides the children with the space of learning music without hampering their studying hours.

Apart from offering the regular music lessons, it also arranges the master class seminars with famous musicians from all over the world. It has achieved various awards since its inception. It is the proud achiever of the Best Manhattan Award of 2015 and 2016. Its recent achievement is American Leadership Award 2017.

The registration of fall semesters is open now. The returning students can register with their local manager. For the new students of any age group, you can register yourself for individual lessons at home. You can also contact them for multiple group classes at local schools, after-school programs, and senior centers.

For any other information, contact them on the below-given details or visit www.pianoschoolofnyc.org.