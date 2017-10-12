For tradesmen using a truck, minivan or even SUV, a vehicle fitout is a must to maximise vehicle storage space and the best place to visit in all of Australia for such a vehicle fitout is Bars-n-racks at Sydney (and their affiliates).

Even amongst tradesmen who provide identical services, the models and type of tools they use differ and so does the way they store their tools. Each vehicle fitout therefore needs to be customised to their exacting needs and trade requirements. At Bars-n-racks you get uniquely designed, put together and installed vehicle fit outs, including drawers, shelving and cargo barriers for your tradesman vehicle. Irrespective of where you stay, you can visit any Bars-n-racks affiliate in Australia and get your vehicle outfitted because Bars-n-racks provide the best vehicle fit outs to maximise your vehicle storage space.

Traditional material was heavy, added tremendous weight to the vehicle to the extent that in many cases, the vehicle suspension system had to be tweaked. Today Bars-n-racks uses super light aluminium and carbon fibre combination to provide strength and versatility in design. Today Bars-n-racks can actually add more drawers and compartments because the material they use are thinner and occupy less space themselves. Ultimately, lighter weight material translates to better fuel economy and lesser wear and tear i.e. lesser fuel, lesser downtime and therefore, better profits for your business.

Gone too are the days when a vehicle would have to ‘sit’ for several days / weeks at the garage while the fitout was done. Today, the engineering and design team at Bars-n-racks do a 3-D modelling of the interior of your vehicle. The digital design displays the exact location of each and every compartment and also each and every location of every nut, bolt and drill hole. Once the images are captured digitally, the vehicle need no longer sit in the garage. You can go about your business (so there is no loss of revenue to the tradesman) while the engineering and design team at Bars-n-racks goes about designing the fitout for your vehicle.

Once the design is ready (as per specifications and directions provided by the tradesman himself) and approved by the tradesman, the assembly work begins. Only after the entire unit has been assembled / manufactured will the tradesman be asked to bring the vehicle back to the Custom Roof Rack garage for actual fitment.

The entire unit is modular so fitting is a breeze. By end of day the entire fitment is completed and your vehicle replete with new storage is ready. Everything is smooth and noise free. Even on rough roads the tradesmen will not hear any rattling like they used to in the past. Drawers and storage units can be fitted with rubber or plastic to dampen noise of tools moving around. Optionally drawers and storage units can be outfitted with Snap-On, snap-off brackets to hold tools down. No more rattling period! Without doubt, Bars-n-racks (http://www.barsnracks.com.au) provide the best Arb 4Wd Accessories Sydney to maximise vehicle storage space.