2018 Guangzhou Int’l Sanitary Ware Fair (GSW 2018)

Date: May 15th-17th, 2018

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo

Add: No. 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China

China, a Major Exporter of Smart Toilets

According to a survey conducted by China Household Electrical Appliance Association (CHEAA), in 2015 China in total manufactured 3.4 million smart toilets, about 40% of which were shipped to Japan, Europe and North America. China possesses nearly 50% share in Japan’s smart toilet market.

Besides smart toilets, China also excels in producing ceramics, hot tubs, plumbings, shower cabins, etc. Capitalizing on this advantage, GSW 2018 is going to converge China’s top sanitary ware exporters for worldwide buyers to meet with!

Preview of GSW 2018

GSW 2018 and Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2018 is scheduled to together held on a show floor of over 20,000 sq.m with about 250 exhibitors and 20,000 person-times visitors. Ample business opportunities will be presented to you through the form of concurrent activities, such as a field trip to local famous sanitary ware factories, new product experience area, 2018 International Sanitary Ware Development Forum, etc.

Exhibition Scope

Bathroom equipment: sanitary wares, furniture, shower mats, shower rooms, integrated shower rooms, tubs, toilet bowls, bidets, faucets, shower heads, tiles.

Hot tubs: hot tub spa, outdoor hot tub, inflatable bathtub, cast iron tub, wooden bath barrel, massage system, sauna, massage room, swimming pool, etc;

Shower cabins: shower enclosure, steam shower cabin, computerized shower cabin, multifunctional shower enclosure, tempered glass, polystyrene, zinc alloy, stainless steel, handle, pulley, hinge, door stopper, etc;

Bathroom plumbing: drain pipe, flush valve, sink, shower head, PP-R, PVC-U, faucet, pipe, valve, water tank, bathroom accessories, flange, flexible joint, etc;

Ceramics: ceramic tiles, wall tiles, paving tiles, mosaics, glass, metal and composite materials; all sorts of ceramic raw materials, ceramic pigment and glaze, etc;

Accessories and components: shower nozzle, pump, rolled steel, control box, air pump, pneumatic switch, cast iron, underwater spotlight, vapor generator, filter, etc.

