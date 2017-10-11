1888 Press Release – Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at 2017 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show. The convention takes place October 11-13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representative Dan Parsenow will be attending the 2017 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show. The event, originally scheduled for September, now runs from October 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The Polar King exhibit will be located inside booth 2101, with the Polar King representative providing walk-in demonstrations and product information.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Show is a 3-day event that encompasses all segments of the restaurant and lodging industries. The 2017 show will feature design and décor seminars as well as extensive information regarding upcoming menu trends. The “Food Trends Experience” area will have over 100 food producers showcasing their products and equipment in the tasting area. This year’s event is expected to attract over 8,000 attendees and 450 industry vendors.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10, Expiration Date: 7/13/2022. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth #2101.

Contact

Polar King International, Inc.

(888)-647-8231

Email: cooler ( @ ) polarking dot com

Website: http://www.polarking.com/

Blog: outdoorwalkin.info/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarKingIntl

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_King_Intl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarKingInternational