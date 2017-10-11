Ushering in the season of the beatific with sun-kissed colours, play of harlequin checks, and the geometricity of flora fauna inspired by the classic and the contemporary, Pallavi Mohan’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection – ‘Blossfeldt’s Haven’ is the personification of the designer’s potpourri of inspirations and is making its debut at the prestigious Amazon India Fashion Week. Channelling her admiration for subtle hues of pastel, the collection is dotted with outfits in aqua, peach, pink, and off-white accompanied by warmer shades of rust with highlights of sea green, onion pink, and a balanced composition of white with highlights of black.

The collection is also inspired by the world renowned German artist, Karl Blossfeldt who believed that ‘the plant must be valued as a totally artistic and architectural structure.’ His photographs were unique in the way that they were highly enlarged and showed the subject in its essence, highlighting its structure and beauty. This microphotography made the plants and flowers exhibit exotic characteristics like never before.

The exquisite billowy skirts in playful ruffles lend volume and character while the excellent craftsmanship is evident in the impeccable shapes and forms. The designer makes it a point to highlight her prowess in detail, especially in flora and fauna while juxtaposing stripes, harlequin checks, and multiple layers of tulle. The floral motifs take inspirations from the finer and more detailed lines on the different parts of a flower, hence distancing from the usual and highlighting the exceptional equilibrium of the modern and the classic, the chic and the bold.

The nuanced embroidery and tassels are woven into the NSS signature fabric silk, organza, dotted mesh, with multiple layers of tulle to produce a collection of garments which are easy on the eye and allow the personality of the wearer to shine through. Alternate natural fibres, high colour longevity, iridescent yarns and fibres provide faultless details to the outfit. Pallavi Mohan’s splendid vision plays the protagonist in imbibing the true spirit of Spring/Summer in her collection, making her the un grand couturier as we know her to be.

