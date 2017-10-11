LAUNCH OF “PAKKA LOCAL BAR “SPEARHEADED BY MUKESH GUPTA, INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED CHEF PRASHANT BHOSLE, PRAVIN KOYANDE, RAMESH RAUL, VISHWAS RAUL, SHASHANK MORE AND MANOJ CHARAYA

‘Pakka Local Bar’, 06/106, Town Center, Opposite Times Square Building, Marol Naka, Marol, Mumbai.

Time- 12:00 pm- 2:00 am

Contact- 7038193519

For the party enthusiasts of Mumbai, “Pakka Local Bar” is the latest foray into the world of “pubs”. The impeccable launch of “Pakka Local Bar” saw the very fashionable domiciles of Mumbai and amongst those some of the regular faces on the social circuit like Pragati Mehra, DJ Sheizwood, Aziz Zee, Vandana Vadhera ,Sumann, Neha Banerjee, Ramji Gulati, Champak Jain , Lovel Arora, Shweta Khanduri, Prashant Virender Sharma, Rajeev Mahavir, Aruni Bagga ,Designer Asif merchant and Aditya singh Rajput .

Mukesh Gupta says “Mumbai is a city which takes their nights very seriously & we take Mumbai’s wants seriously. Pakka Local Bar aims to carve a unique niche for progressive & modern multi cuisines especially south costal food and molecular gastronomy in Mumbai dining & wining scenario permanently”

Chef Prashant Bhosle says “Mumbai has a penchant for welcoming every culinary experiment with open arms. Pakka Local Bar has interactive elements, something which has never been done before in terms of decor, food & drinks”

Pravin Koyande says “The concept of Pakka Local Bar is to provide an entertainment, clubbing, social as well as party joint and restaurant venue”

Ramesh Raul says “Pakka Local Bar will be an accessible and exclusive venue, offering unique and appealing entertainment for all visitors. The purpose of Pakka Local Bar is to provide the residents of Mumbai, with quality entertainment in an enjoyable, pleasant atmosphere”

Vishwas Raul says “We will differentiate ourselves from the mediocre service venues.Our vision is to continue to provide the very best of what the consumer wants & explore new segments of market and to cater to it”

Manoj Charaya says “We also aim to enhance the strength and skill of the organization that will contribute to Pakka Local Bar’s increasing growth both in domestic and global markets”