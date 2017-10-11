Augsburg/Santiago de Chile, October 11, 2017 – meteocontrol GmbH, the worldwide leading provider of independent photovoltaic (PV) monitoring systems, continues to pursue an international market presence. With the founding of a joint venture in Chile, the company is meeting the needs of the growing photovoltaic markets in South America. meteocontrol Chile SpA has its headquarters in Santiago de Chile, and is focusing on tapping the markets in Chile, Peru and Bolivia.

The signs point to growth – both at meteocontrol and for the use of solar energy in Chile. “We want to push our internationalization. As a pioneer in solar energy in South America, Chile offers the best conditions,” says Martin Schneider, Managing Director at meteocontrol. “Through this joint venture, we will be better positioned to care for our existing local clients and provide faster technical support, which is currently hindered by the time difference with Germany. Of course, we are also focusing on gaining new clients and completing further projects, both in Chile and in the neighboring countries Peru and Bolivia,” says Schneider. The joint venture partner is the Chilean company Ingetrace Solar SpA.

Monitoring for Public Solar Rooftop Program in Chile

Within the framework of the Public Solar Rooftop Program “Programa de Techos Solares Publicos” meteocontrol has, to date, installed monitoring systems on 106 photovoltaic systems on public buildings in northern and central Chile in cooperation with Ingetrace SpA, a Chilean PV service provider. This successful collaboration inspired the establishment of meteocontrol Chile SpA under the direction of Fernando de la Rosa: “Our whole team is looking forward to the new challenge and we are contributing the necessary experience from our many years in the sale of technologically demanding products. Photovoltaic has become the most economical form of energy production in Chile and thus offers huge growth potential. The goal is to take complete advantage of this opportunity.”

meteocontrol Chile at Solar Asset Management LATAM

The company will present itself to industry experts for the first time at Solar Asset Management LATAM – the leading South American solar conference – in Santiago de Chile. From October 17 to 18, 2017, Fernando de la Rosa’s team will display meteocontrol”s innovative monitoring solutions and services. A central focus will be the data loggers of the blue’Log X series and remote monitoring within the VCOM monitoring portal (virtual control room).