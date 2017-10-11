New Delhi, October 11, 2017: Jugnoo, the hyperlocal on-demand aggregator announces the addition of bicycles in its Delivery vertical. The addition is made in an attempt to lower the cost of deliveries while choosing the eco-friendly and a sustainable mode of transport for deliveries within shorter distances. Jugnoo Delivery was originally started by making auto rickshaws as its logistics partner and soon added bikes and commercial vehicle to it as well.

Currently 50 bicycles are in the system that are doing deliveries in 3 cities- Chandigarh, Noida, and Gurgaon. With 300+ daily deliveries by these bicycles, Jugnoo has reduced the cost per delivery by 30%.

Commenting on this move, Samar Singla, CEO & Founder of Jungoo said “There is an increasing number of vehicles on road which contribute towards pollution, global warming and traffic jams. Therefore, we thought of switching to bicycles for short distance deliveries. Bicycles are proving effective in reducing cost per delivery and we are making continuous improvement to make our system efficient yet eco-friendly. In future, we plan to introduce electric bikes to the current fleet.”

Jugnoo Delivery is an on-demand hyperlocal B2B logistics arm of the company. It renders delivery services to multiple businesses by creating a marketplace that enables the merchants to deliver consignments to their customers while ensuring a seamless delivery experience. This service systematically lays down the options for merchants. The merchant books a delivery through mobile, web or API, chooses the mode of delivery – autos, bikes, bicycle or commercial vehicle, tracks the delivery to stay updated on the status of shipment, and finally pays digitally through e-wallets. This business segment already involves more than 7000 daily deliveries with 900 active merchants, with some of the biggest clients being KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut. It is already present in 19 cities across India and aims to increase its geographical presence in Tier I and Tier II cities across India.