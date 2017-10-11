INDIA’S LEADING COMMUNICATION & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY WIZCRAFT INTERNATIONAL WINS BIG AT BW APPLAUSE AWARDS 2017

~ Sabbas Joseph, Founder & Managing Director, Wizcraft bags the BW Applause ‘Person Of The Year Award’~

Delhi, October 11th, 2017: India’s leading communication and entertainment company Wizcraft International took home 9 accolades winning 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 3 Bronze at the BW Applause Awards 2017, held in Mumbai recently.

Recognizing his contribution in the event and experiential industry, BW Applause Awards 2017 awarded Sabbas Joseph, Founder & Director, Wizcraft the prestigious honour of ‘Person Of The Year’.

Commenting on the occasion, Sabbas Joseph, Founder & Managing Director, Wizcraft International said, “I am truly honored and humbled to be the chosen recipient of the Exchange4media BW Applause ‘Person Of The Year award’. It is a tribute to the partnership and support that I have received from by co-founders Viraf Sarkari and Andre Timmins and every Wiz who has contributed to the success of Wizcraft. I’s also like to say a special thank you to my colleagues in the Event and Entertainment Management Association, our industry’s national association for their steadfast support and belief which has helped us make a difference for our industry’s growth and projection.”

Wizcraft was recognised for its owned Intellectual Properties (IPs) & Brands as well as IPs created for clients sweeping medals in Best Televised Event category where Wizcraft bagged Silver for ‘IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards)’ and Gold for ‘Global Citizen Festival India’. ‘GiMA’ bagged Silver medal for the Best Music Event Property.

Additionally, in Experiential Marketing Initiatives, Wizcraft won big at BW APPLAUSE AWARDS winning Gold for ‘Global Citizen Festival India campaign’, Silver for ‘BRICS Summit, Bronze for ‘BMW Experience Tour’ and ‘Domex See Thru Toilet’. On the corporate events front, campaigns for ‘Gionee S6 Launch’ and ‘BMW Experience Tour’ won Gold and Bronze medal respectively.

Exchange4media’s BW APPLAUSE Awards is aimed at recognizing and honouring the quality work experiential agencies are producing in the space of events and experiential marketing across all 35 encompassing categories. It is a platform for setting standards and benchmarking exemplary event marketing by recognizing creativity and originality delivered by agency partners.

About Wizcraft

Wizcraft is one of India’s leading COMMUNICATION & ENTERTAINMENT Company, integrating strategy, creativity and technology to provide unique experiences.

Wizcraft started as a dream of three very different, yet extremely enterprising men – Wiz Andre Timmins, Wiz Viraf Sarkari & Wiz Sabbas Joseph and today, has become a phenomenon in the event industry. They have tirelessly worked towards making Wizcraft, India’s leading communication and Entertainment Company and continue to do the same till date. Headquartered in Mumbai, Wizcraft has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Vizag in India, with international liaison offices and associates across the world.

Wizcraft, with a depth of expertise in experiential marketing, boasts of having in its client portfolio more than 500 leading MNCs and corporate houses including Microsoft, IBM, Zee TV, Bacardi, Audi, Standard Chartered, Wipro, Red Bull, Adidas and many more. Wizcraft’s in-house brands include IIFA, GiMA, Star Guild Awards and Kingdom of Dreams. Wizcraft has successfully conceptualized, organized and executed large scale events such as the Opening and Closing ceremonies at the 19th Commonwealth Games, 50 years of Indian Independence Celebrations and Opening Ceremony at Hannover Messe (2015).

Wizcraft is in the business of creating experiences and our staunch belief is that an event may be forgotten, but an experience will last a lifetime. Wizcraft, a pioneer in the events, exhibitions, activations, television, PR & digital space has been instrumental in shaping the event management industry in India.

The Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) is an autonomous and non-profit registered body of companies, institutions and professionals operating within the Events and Experiential Marketing industry of India.

The Industry has grown exponentially over the last two decades with over 1000 entities operating in this space, in various segments and levels across 100+ cities in India.

About BW Applause Awards

Exchange4media BW APPLAUSE Awards is aimed at recognizing and honouring the quality work experiential agencies are producing in the space of events and experiential marketing across all 35 encompassing categories.

It is a platform for setting standards and benchmarking exemplary event marketing by recognizing creativity and originality delivered by agency partners. Powerful knowledge sessions and though-provoking discussions relevant to the event ecosystem will make way for an evening of networking and celebrating event marketing successes.

A part of BUSINESSWORLD group, BW APPLAUSE is a bi-monthly magazine that provides content for the experiential marketing and event category within India.

It serves the information needs of brand- side event marketers, experiential agencies, event professionals, and event service providers in the country.

