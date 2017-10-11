Good For You. Good For Women. Good for India.

The Diwali Message for a Healthier Lifestyle & Green Celebrations Goes Through – Women of India Organic Festival at Dilli Haat Records sales of 1.4 Crores in 10 Days

“What’s of the Earth, carries the greatest worth.”– Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Union Minister for Women & Child Development

New Delhi’s Dilli Haat is this Diwali season the premier hub of India’s biggest offering of organic products ranging from food, kitchen products, pure fabrics to wellness, personal care and solar products. Organized and entirely sponsored by the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development as an annual affair, the Women of India Organic Festival 2017 celebrates and promotes women entrepreneurs from across India. Participants from the remotest parts entailing 25 States have the opportunity to travel and stay in Delhi free of cost for the entire duration of the Festival while selling their wholesome goods in the capital.

Not only does this initiative benefit women entrepreneurs, but also actively promotes the healthier option of organic food and products. The Women of India Organic Festival is intended to highlight the health and environmental advantages of organic goods, provide a platform for women engaged in it and boost the development of sustainable and easily accessible sales outlets for producers of organic products from remote corners.

Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, who is also widely recognized as an environmentalist explains the importance of making the shift to organic, “What’s of the Earth, carries the greatest worth. Organic foods have been proven to contain far more vitamins, minerals and nutrients than similar foods produced with chemical fertilizers, pesticides and preservatives. Children are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of pesticide exposure. With the affordability factor coming into organic produce, we are making a concerted effort to make this alternative a popularly used one. On my part, I’m all set with my unique Organic Diwali gifts picked from the Women of India Organic Festival. This festive season, shop for your loved ones from the organic festival being held from October 1st-15th at Dilli Haat, INA. Spread joy and pave the way for Organic India.”

Economically too, organic farming is preferable. Organic agriculture ultimately reduces cost of cultivation by 20-40% and increases the incomes of farmers by improving quality of production as well as the quality of soil. The income and savings of a farmer using exclusively organic methods in agriculture increases as there is no investment in costly pesticides and fertilizers. Organic options encourage consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle and offer a means to protect the planet and its precious natural resources. Further, ongoing research indicates that wild plants, wild species, and birds are much more abundant around organic farms than around conventional farms.

The Women of India Organic Festival has thousands of people thronging to Dilli Haat each day. Over 500 women entrepreneurs from Leh to Kanyakumari and from Kohima to Kutch, have come together with their organic products, such as cereals, rice, pulses, spices, fabrics, dyes and dresses, cosmetics, household products, pickles, organic ice cream, preserves, oils, honey, tea, hair care, bath care, beauty care, aromatherapy products, solar products, kitchen composters, organic cotton fabric, linen, organic seeds and other bio products.

The participants of Women of India Organic Festival 2017 are also enrolling themselves for Mahila E-Haat, an initiative of the Ministry of WCD to meet the aspirations and needs of women entrepreneurs. This unique e-platform strengthens the socio-economic empowerment of women beyond the ongoing Festival.

The Women of India Organic Festival 2017 has producers and manufacturers of Organic Products from Delhi, NCR and the majority of Indian states including, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Kashmir, Telangana, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Manipur and Maharashtra. Apart from rural women who will sell organic food produce, participants such as Nourish Organic, The Altitude Store, Dew Drops, Organic World, Inhere Aajivika Utthan Samiti, Sonal WhiteCub, Aura Herbal Textiles, ASAL, Pro Nature Organics, Eco Green Unit, Sutra Pure Ayurveda, Avani, are some of the participants who will add further value with their vast lifestyle range. The Festival has 250 stalls selling organic produce.

