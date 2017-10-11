According to a new report Global Image Recognition Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Image Recognition Market is expected to attain a market size of $42.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

The Hardware market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Scanning & Imaging market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period. The Image Search market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The On-Premise market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Deployment Mode in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 12.4 % during the forecast period.

The Code Recognition market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Technology in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 14.9 % during the forecast period. The Facial Recognition market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Pattern Recognition market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Image Recognition Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Image Recognition Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Catchoom, Google Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Honeywell International, Inc. and LTU Technologies.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-image-recognition-market/

Research Scope

Global Image Recognition Market By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Professional

Implementation

Consulting & Training

Support & Maintenance

Managed

Global Image Recognition Market By Application

Security & Surveillance

Image Search

Marketing & Advertising

Others

Global Image Recognition Market By Vertical

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecom & IT

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Global Image Recognition Market By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Image Recognition Market By Technology

Code Recognition

Digital Image Processing

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Others

Global Image Recognition Market By Geography

North America Image Recognition Market

US. Image Recognition Market

Canada Image Recognition Market

Mexico Image Recognition Market

Rest of North America Image Recognition Market

Europe Image Recognition Market

Germany Image Recognition Market

UK. Image Recognition Market

France Image Recognition Market

Russia Image Recognition Market

Spain Image Recognition Market

Italy Image Recognition Market

Rest of Europe Image Recognition Market

Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market

China Image Recognition Market

Japan Image Recognition Market

India Image Recognition Market

South Korea Image Recognition Market

Singapore Image Recognition Market

Malaysia Image Recognition Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Recognition Market

LAMEA Image Recognition Market

Brazil Image Recognition Market

Argentina Image Recognition Market

UAE Image Recognition Market

Saudi Arabia Image Recognition Market

South Africa Image Recognition Market

Nigeria Image Recognition Market

Rest of LAMEA Image Recognition Market

Companies Profiled

NEC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Catchoom

Google Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Honeywell International, Inc.

LTU Technologies

