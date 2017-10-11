The BookJane Mobile App was nominated as best national digital solution for Canada for the international World Summit Award.

Toronto, ON, Canada — The BookJane mobile app was nominated as best national digital solution for Canada for the international World Summit Awards, selecting digital innovation with impact on society. With this nomination in the Inclusion and Empowerment Category, the BookJane mobile app qualifies for evaluation by the WSA Online Jury 2017 among 391 international nominations. The World Summit Award once more showcases to the world a diameter of digital innovation, from Mexico to New Zealand, from Qatar to Germany.

The WSA nominees 2017 show the richness, diversity, future and innovation of digital solutions on a global scale and prove how digital technology can improve society on each corner of the world.

The BookJane Mobile App eliminates the worry associated with being unable to find a caregiver to support our loved ones. BookJane (http://www.bookjane.com) accomplishes this by taking advantage of new technology and maximizing the potential of the gig economy. We effectively organize caregivers, and schedule them for times that comfortably fit their own schedules. This utilizes the available caregivers, and delivers care more efficiently than traditional systems. While each individual caregiver may have limitations to their schedule, together our workforce becomes an extremely flexible unit that is able to cover any booking, even at the last minute. Whether someone need a caregiver now, or in a month for now, we will find someone in our caregiving database to fit their unique needs.

The WSA 2017 nominees will be evaluated based on seven fundamentals criteria: Content, Functionality, Design, Technology, Innovation, Impact and Global/UN value.

The WSA nominees are selected carefully and highly competitive by the WSA National Experts from more than 178 UN member states. The WSA National Experts nominate up to eight projects for each country – one for every WSA category. (http://www.worldsummitawards.org)

A nomination to the WSA hence is already and award in itself – the qualification to compete and compare on an international level and being the best practice in Inclusion and Empowerment nationally.