The global door controller market is segmented into operating mechanism such as sliding doors, folding doors, swinging doors, revolving doors and others. Further, sliding doors segment is likely to grow at considerable rate during the forecast period. Growing demand for automated sliding doors in commercial places is a major factor which is likely to foster the growth of this segment in near future.

Global door controller market is projected to grow at robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Further, global market of door controller is anticipated to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. Rising building infrastructure all across the globe and growing implementation of automated technologies in buildings are likely to bolster the growth of global door controller market in near future.

The automatic segment by technology is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. A number of benefits offered by automatic door controllers are such as enhanced segregation of duties, timelines & availability of information are envisioned to foster the growth of this segment in near future.

Growing demand for automatic doors

Door controllers are highly used in commercial places such as hotels, shopping malls, hospitals and offices. Further, growing number of hotels all across the world is a major factor which is fueling the demand for automatic doors which in turn expected to bolster the growth of global door controller market in near future. Further, door controllers offer ease accessibility to physically disabled persons. Demand for door controllers is expected to rise on the back of growing demand for automatic doors all across the world.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies

Consumer’s inclination towards advanced technologies is a major factor fueling the growth of global door controller market. Growing affordability of consumers and there disposition towards high living standards are also fueling the demand for convenience, advanced and automated technologies in near future. Moreover, growing number of smart homes is also a major factor which is likely to drive the growth of global door controller market in near future.

Although, high installation cost of door controllers and extra cost associated with repair & maintenance of door controller are key factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global door controller market in future.

The report titled “Door Controller Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global door controller market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Door Controller Market which includes company profiling of Geze Corporation, Door Controls Inc., Dorma, Automatic Door Controls Inc., Thomas Door & Windows, Home Controls, SDC Security, The Security Source Inc., ASSA ABLOY, Boom Edams, Allegian PLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Gera, Insteon. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global door controller market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

