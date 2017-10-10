Delhi is all set to host the qualifying round and the grand finale of the prestigious Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2017 on October 11, 2017 at Indraprastha College of women.

The inter-collegiate quiz competition is a part of the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week, organized by the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi along with leading Swedish companies present in India.

A popular event among the college and university students, the Quiz provides a unique opportunity for young talents to test their knowledge of the Nobel Prize, Nobel Laureates and their achievements along with answering questions on Sweden, its people and culture, Swedish innovations and inventions. Launched in 2008, the Sweden-India Nobel Quiz has grown over the years and this year more than 3,000 students are expected to participate in 11 cities across the country.

To be hosted by noted quiz master Seema Chari, the participation to the Quiz is open to all under-graduate and post-graduate students (in teams of three), representing a college/institution.

Qualifying rounds were also held in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai where approx 2500 students participated so far. The winners of the Delhi round will represent the city at the National Finals, which will start right after the Delhi qualifying round.

The winners of the National quiz will get an all-expense paid trip to Sweden, where they will visit headquarters of the partnering companies, Swedish universities and the Nobel Museum.

In addition, the Embassy is running online quizzes, which are open to everyone on its social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. To participate and win exciting prizes, click on the link: www.facebook.com/swedenindia and follow on Twitter @SwedeninIndia.

Partnering companies for SwedenIndia Nobel Memorial Week 2017 are: Atlas Copco, IKEA, Oriflame, SEB, SAAB, Sandvik, Scania,Tetra Pak, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group

About The Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2017:

The Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week, which is celebrating its 11th edition, was instituted in memory of Swedish innovator, entrepreneur and philanthropist Alfred Nobel. It celebrates the contribution of Indian Nobel Laureates as well.

The celebrations which are spread over a couple of months, would be showcasing the contributions, in terms of knowledge and innovation, of Swedish companies to the country and has therefore been titled as “Sweden Makes in India”.

The theme also includes sustainability and innovation.