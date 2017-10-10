Laser cutting is an ingenious technique for cutting heavy and unbreakable materials by applying a beam of high intensity light with precision. Many metal fabrication industries around the world prefer this option because laser cutting provides custom fabrication and cost effective products.

When it comes to this particular technology, Plasma Cut stands out as one of the most reputed companies in South Africa. This company is a valuable part of the well known AFMETCO (African Metal Corporation), which was established in 1993 as a niche supplier of sheet, plate, and various other products, predominantly made of stainless steel.

Although Plasma Cut started their business as a supplier of various stainless steel products, now they provide a vast range of services including quality aluminium products, angle, round and flat bars, tubing, wires, and electro galvanised sheet like Chromadek and Zintex.

Offered Services:

This company provides a vast range of quality services that includes:

Plasma cutting: In this process, metals that are good conductors such as stainless steel, aluminium, copper, brass, etc. are cut by using a hot jet of plasma in an accelerated state. The main feature of this process is accuracy. There are two variants of this process – regular plasma cutting and high definition plasma cutting.

Laser cutting: In this technology, a laser beam of high intensity is used for cutting the metals mentioned before in lieu of a hot plasma jet. Laser cutting is mainly used to reduce contamination levels at the workplace.

Guillotine cutting: Guillotine cutting is the process of trimming paper and other similar substrates manually or automatically. The device used for this procedure contains a metallic flat bed along with a sharp mounting knife.

Pipes, tubes, fittings, and coils: Using the aforementioned cutting technologies, Plasma Cut manufactures various products like fittings, coils, tubes, and pipes. Their automated system is capable of producing these objects with large diameters as well.

Cylinder customisation and flanges: Plasma Cut has automated welding and profiling options to manufacture customised edge cylinders and flanges using metals like stainless steel and aluminium.

Other services: The additional services provided by this company include polishing, roll on edge straightening, pre-fabrication and various other services related to the fabrication of different metals.

With all these services available, you can surely consider Plasma Cut as an option worth choosing.

For additional information, visit: http://www.plasmacut.co.za/

Contact:

331 Dame Street, Extension 3, Wadeville

Germiston, 1422

South Africa

Tel 🙁 011)9025550