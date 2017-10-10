One Impression and Bombay Shaving Company are happy to announce today a collaboration in view of influencer and celebrity management services. As part of this innovative collaboration, One Impression, The world’s first intelligent brand building platform will bring its experience in the field of Advertising and Marketing to increase the brand equity and market share of Bombay Shaving Company.

Bombay Shaving Company was built to give men a better way to shave. They brought together master industrial designers, makers of the world’s sharpest blades, the world’s finest fragrance creator’s and more to make the regime a reality. The brand is now launching bath and body products for men and aims to cater to the entire men’s grooming industry. With 12,000 customers and recent funding of $2.5 million, Bombay Shaving Company aims to hit a revenue target of Rs 30 crore in the next fiscal. Raunak Munot, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, said on this partnership, “Bombay Shaving Company was built to offer thoughtfully designed grooming products and experiences for men. Tapping into interesting content creators and cultural influencers is an important part of building the brand culture. We are extremely delighted to partner with One Impression to strengthen our presence. Their model is unique and they understand the importance of going beyond vanity metrics to establish meaningful connections that drive the business. Their network of influencers is diverse and they go above and beyond to ensure success.”

Shantanu Deshpande, Co-Founder & CEO of Bombay Shaving Company said, “We see One Impression playing a critical role in our growth journey and are very confident about the result oriented approach taken by their team.“

One Impression is building artificial intelligence capabilities to put perfect teams and resources together for brands while standardising cost and service standards. Non transparency in pricing in this industry and inefficient use of data have led to huge costs and low returns for brands and One Impression has set on a mission to build a transparent and data oriented brand building ecosystem. This is helping show increased impact, reduced costs and faster delivery. With a current focus on optimising the newly erupting space of influencer marketing as well as improving the process of how celebrities and content creators are engaged, One Impression aims to put data to work.

Apaksh Gupta, The Founder & CEO of One Impression was very excited to collaborate with Bombay Shaving Company, “I have been using Bombay Shaving Company products since a while and it was a proud moment to be serving the brand that you closely associate with as a customer. Our team is working very hard on making sure that we deliver a very ROI focused brand building service to the company and create a world class brand.”