The Middle East and Africa Orthodontic Supplies Market is valued at 288 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.6%, to reach USD 309 million by 2021. The market is showcasing substantial growth potential in the mentioned period and will continue to show high CAGR in the future years with the recent developments in medical sector.

Orthodontics is the sub-branch of dentistry wherein the doctors resolve the anomalies of the teeth. Orthodontic supplies include tools, such as braces, which straighten the teeth, or deal with problems of bite and enhance teeth appearance. The buyers of orthodontic supplies are majorly kids, but adults can use braces as well. Orthodontic supplies for children may promote correct jaw growth which can also help the permanent teeth to grow properly which is very important as properly aligned permanent teeth can prevent serious issues which may occur in the future.

Large number of patients with jaw diseases; increasing awareness; growing popularity of straightening braces; stabilizing economy and increasing spending ability are driving the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the Middle-East and Africa region. However, irregular reimbursements, dissatisfactory insurance policies for orthodontic treatments, as well as lengthy and complex methods for such treatments are restricting the market growth.

The Middle-East and Africa Orthodontic Supplies market is broadly categorized on the basis of Product into Fixed Supplies, Removable Supplies and Adhesives and on the basis of Patients into Children and Adolescents, and Adults. The Fixed braces market is sub-segmented into Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances and Ligatures. The Brackets market is further segmented into Conventional Brackets, Self-ligating Brackets, Lingual Brackets, Metal Brackets and Ceramic Brackets; the Archwires market into Nickel Titanium, Beta Titanium and Stainless Steel; the Anchorage Appliances market into Bands and Miniscrews; and the Ligatures market into Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures. The fixed braces segment has the largest share in the Middle-East and Africa orthodontic supplies market as of 2016 owing to better affordability. On the basis of patients, the children and adolescents patient segment holds the largest share.

On the basis of region the Middle-East and Africa market is analyzed under the regions Middle-East and Africa. The countries in this region are somewhat under-developed when compared to the rest of the world but they are undergoing development in their economy which is going to drive the growth of this market.

Some of the major competitors dominating the Middle-East and Africa Orthodontic Supplies market are Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., DENTSPLY International, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, and TP Orthodontics, Inc. are some of the other key players in this market.

Market Segmentation :

1) Product

2) Patients

