For people looking for jobs, housing (for sale or rent), cars, events and more in the Los Angeles area, help is at hand. Los Angeles Ads , an online classified ads service dedicated to the city of Los Angeles and its environs, is now offering free, local classified ads to the city’s residents. The service enables locals to advertise items for sale, find work, hire specialist services, buy sports equipment, cell phones, and clothes, and possibly grab a bargain in the process. The creators of the site hope that it will turn into a hub for local commerce, providing ordinary people with the means of advertising to each other at low cost.

The website is designed to be as user-friendly as possible. The creators have taken pains to make sure that the layout is simple and straightforward. The home page provides updating, rotating information on the latest ads posted to the site, as well as upcoming events. Users are able to advertise things like sports club competitions, charity walks, baby shows and job fairs. There’s also a “most viewed ads” section where visitors to the site can see ads that generate the most public interest.

Post Local Classified Ads

One of the main purposes of the site, according to its creators, is to make sure that every community in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, is served by its network. Those posting adverts to the site choose their community from a list categorized by region of LA: West, North. East, South, Central or Greater. After that, users select the category of the item they want to advertise, as well as the subcategory, to help others narrow down their search. The site then presents advertisers with a simple form to fill in where they can provide details of their advertisement, upload pictures if required, set a price, and leave their contact information.

Featured And Extended Ads

Los Angeles Ads knows that some people are willing to spend money on advertising online. Thus, while posting is usually free, users can choose to upload a “featured ad.” The price increases depending on the length of time selected the advertiser would like their ad to remain featured, usually between 10 to 90 days.

Extended ads allow advertisers to increase the length of time their adverts appear on the site. Los Angeles Ads offers advertisement extensions of 30, 60 and 90 days.

Post Events

Users are also able to post events on the site for free. Book signings, collectible shows, car shows, and photography workshops are all currently popular in the Los Angeles area. There is also a calendar where visitors can view upcoming events, find out how much it costs to attend, and get directions for parking.

Los Angeles Ads, like all reputable classified ad services, places limits on what type of ads can be posted to the site. Users are advised to read the terms and conditions before proceeding with an ad placement. For those interested in finding out more about events in the Los Angeles area, finding a job or buying local equipment, head on over to losangeles-ads.com

Contact

Claudio Lacombe

Company: Los Angeles Ads

Address: 529 S Broadway #4044, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Phone: 213-277-7177

Email: classifieds@losangeles-ads.com

Website: https://www.losangeles-ads.com/