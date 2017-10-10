Mumbai, 10th October 2017: Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), a part of Loyola College Society is one of India’s prominent management institutes, managed by Jesuits well known for their contribution to education. LIBA strives to form ethical, principle-centred and socially responsible leaders with a global perspective and entrepreneurial spirit. What LIBA is and what it stands for can be explained in two words – Excellence and Ethics. “We – all of us, faculty, students and staff are here in pursuit of excellence and ethics, I believe, we need to evolve an atmosphere and programs which helps us to develop these attitudes, values and beliefs that form managers’ world view and professional identities,” says Fr. P. Christie,SJ, Director, LIBA.

LIBA announces admission to the full time Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)programme for the academic year 2018 – 2020.

Admissions for two year full time PGDM has commenced and the last date for online registration is 31st January 2018. LIBA’s prestigious programme in Management spans over two years consisting of six terms of approximately three months each. Students can apply for the PGDM programme using CAT 2017 or XAT 2018 scores.

The first year of the programme is designed to provide students with a comprehensive view of the management discipline and a broad perspective of the corporate environment. As a part of the curriculum, the students will undergo eight week internship which gives the students the opportunity to practically exercise concepts that were taught in the classroom.

Besides the usual core courses on functional area, the students in the second year will get to choose from the area of specialization like Finance, Marketing, Human Resources Management, Operations Management, Systems and Business Analytics. The programme meets the needs of initiating the students into cutting edge of new techniques and innovations in various fields and helps them in applying theoretical inputs in practice. LIBA is Ranked No: 3 In the Southern Region (by Times of India 2017)

The applicant should be a graduate (any discipline) from a recognized university (AIU) under regular mode only.

Registration details: https://admissions.liba.edu/