We’ve been spending the whole day with our smartphones at hand and with round-the-clock access to the Internet. So it’s not surprising that we prefer to communicate with friends through all sorts of instant messengers. And the most popular among them is WhatsApp.

According to Statista, every month it is being used by 1 billion people all over the world. In addition, WhatsApp is the most sought-after application in 109 countries. But how to create a messaging app like WhatsApp? Is it even possible? Let’s figure it out!

Continue reading