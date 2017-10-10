Corporate gifting can be a bunch of clichés, especially around festivals. The usual boxes of sweets, kitschy trinkets, home decors, etc. have been the archetypes of ideal corporate gifts. But one company has been taking up the approach of going the unconventional way. Right from gifting jute garbage bags as car accessories to support the clean India drive to solar lamps to save energy, the company has been actively involved in conserving the eco-system. With the belief that little changes can make huge differences for the planet, Chrome DM, India’s largest primary research and data Analytics Company has yet again come up with a novel idea to celebrate a meaningful Diwali this season. The company is gifting toothbrushes made out of bamboo to its stakeholders and associates. This initiative of gifting all-natural, all-organic Bamboo Toothbrushes is an endeavour on company’s behalf to give back to our planet. Plastic toothbrushes are the second largest plastic waste generated, after plastic bags. The usage of plastic equals almost 13 million metric tons of waste in our oceans and landfills. Every part of the toothbrush used, including the handle, as well as the bristles, is made of plastic, which does not biodegrade for centuries. In India alone, over 150 million plastic toothbrushes are thrown into the garbage every month. That’s 1.8 BILLION plastic pollutants that will take more than 400 years to decompose.

Speaking of the idea, Chrome DM CEO & Founder Pankaj Krishna said, “These initiatives may seem ordinary— but when taken collectively, these choices really do make a huge difference. I think it’s empowering as a responsible citizen to know that your individual choices can make an impact. Gifting all-organic Bamboo Toothbrushes this Diwali is an attempt to spread awareness on the plastic waste and bring a positive change through our everyday lifestyle”.

