The Spain Visa Application Center was formally inaugurated in Makati, Philippines by the Consul General of Spain, Mr. Javier Martin Garcia and senior officials from BLS International Services Ltd. on 5th October, 2017.

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Chief of Mission and other senior officials from the Embassy of Spain & Consulate General of Spain, Consul – Indian Embassy, Sh. Santosh Mishra, Consul – Syrian Embassy, Mr. Mohammed Issam, Chairman – Federation of Indian Commerce Welfare Society, Mr. Surinder Kumar, President – Filipino Indian Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Rex Daryani and Council – Philippie Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Jhonny Chotrani.

The Consulate particularly appreciated the Value-Added Services including sms, courier, photocopy and photography services that BLS has initiated at the visa application center for the convenience of applicants.

Commenting on the launch, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, BLS cherishes its bilateral relations with the Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación and is providing the best possible facilities to citizens applying for visas to travel to Spain, either for business or pleasure. We strive to provide highest level of quality of service to the visa applicants, for the benefit of all at Philippines.”

Key features of the center include:

• Centrally located

• Well trained staff to handle applicants’ queries

• User-friendly and Informative website

• Door-stop delivery / Courier Facility of passports

• Value added services like printing, photocopying, photographs, internet kiosks, etc.

The organization is aiming to bring advance value added services like mobile biometric, SIM card services, flexi hours and prime time facility for the benefit of visa applicants at the premises. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has the capability to service other Schengen countries jointly with prior approval from Spanish Mission.