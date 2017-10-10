Event Tech Live organisers have revealed the purpose and make-up of the show’s Brand and Buzz Stage, which will focus on systems designed to redefine and optimise content.

Brand and Buzz promises panel discussions, presentations and demos looking at tech and creative to engage consumers, what agencies and clients really want, personalising the brand experience, ultra HD events, using an app to understand your audience, and more besides.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Audiences at business events don’t do downtime. They have to be engaged or they will leave. Obviously, that includes chatting and networking, but content is much more than simply ‘king’ in 2017. The Brand and Buzz stage sessions will show how technology is absolutely in step with that new model and what it can do to optimise events of every shape and size.”

Brand and Buzz stage speakers include Mark Jones (Giant iTab), Emma Crowe (SOMO), Ru Barksfield (FatUnicorn), Harriet Wight (Live Union), Peter Harding (Hawthorn) and Jack Tattersall (Guidebook).

Event Tech Live is at the Old Truman Brewery, East London on Thursday 9 November. Doors open at 9:30am.

About Event Tech Live

The multi-strand conference and exhibition is Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology. Event professionals have access to over 50 educational sessions, 100 exhibitors and 1499 industry peers.

