According to a new report Global Application Delivery Controllers Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Delivery Controllers Market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Application Delivery Controllers in Telecom & IT Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Delivery Controllers in BFSI Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Delivery Controllers in Retail Market.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc. and Brocade Communications Systems are the forerunners in the Application Delivery Controllers market. Companies such as A10 Networks, Inc., Array Networks Inc., Fortinet, Inc. and KEMP Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Application Delivery Controllers Market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Application Delivery Controllers Market
Application Delivery Controllers Market
Source: KBV Research Analysis
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Application Delivery Controllers Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period.
The Hardware market holds the largest market share in Global Application Delivery Controllers Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Software / Virtual market would attain market value of $1,848.1 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Delivery Controllers Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of A10 Networks, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc. Array Networks Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., KEMP Technologies, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/application-delivery-controllers-market/
Global Application Delivery Controllers Market Segmentation
By Organizations Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Types
Software / Virtual
Hardware
By Verticals
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government
Others
By Geographies
North America Application Delivery-Controllers Market
US Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Canada Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Mexico Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Rest of North America Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Europe Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Germany Application Delivery-Controllers Market
UK Application Delivery-Controllers Market
France Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Russia Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Spain Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Italy Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Rest of Europe Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Asia Pacific Application Delivery-Controllers Market
China Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Japan Application Delivery-Controllers Market
India Application Delivery-Controllers Market
South Korea Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Singapore Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Malaysia Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Application Delivery-Controllers Market
LAMEA Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Brazil Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Argentina Application Delivery-Controllers Market
UAE Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Saudi Arabia Application Delivery-Controllers Market
South Africa Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Nigeria Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Rest of LAMEA Application Delivery-Controllers Market
Companies Profiled
A10 Networks, Inc.
F5 Networks, Inc.
Array Networks Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Fortinet, Inc.
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
KEMP Technologies, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
