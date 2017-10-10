PRESS RELEASE

Alpina’s New Startimer Pilot Automatic

Alpina, one of the pioneers in professional pilot watches, introduces its new Startimer Pilot Automatic.

Startimer – A legendary aviation heritage

In the first 50 years of the past century, Alpina was a renowned manufacturer and official supplier of military aviation watches to continental air forces. Early aviation pioneers had strict requirements: their instruments had to be extremely precise and provide ultimate shock resistance. In addition, Alpina’s pilot watches were mostly equipped with an anti-magnetic case, highly contrasting dials with oversized luminous numerals and luminous hands for instant readability. Since its initial launch in 2011, the Startimer Pilot Collection has become the most successful collection of the Brand and one of the most recognizable professional pilot watches on the market.

Build quality

The new Startimer Pilot Automatic maintains all the pilot features the Startimer Collection is known for. The combination of the excellent and qualitative finishing details and very straight functions offer pilot watch aficionados the perfect balance between functionality and elegance on the wrist.

Alpina introduces 4 new models to the Startimer Automatic Collection bearing different styles. The highlighted AL-525G4TS6 features a titanium-colored stainless steel 44 mm case contrasting with a matte dark grey dial displaying the typical oversized luminous hand-applied indexes and hands with a date window at 3 o’clock. The iconic red Alpina triangle is featured at 12 o’clock and on the seconds hand. The other three versions come in either stainless steel or rose gold-plated stainless steel featuring a matte dark blue or a matte white dial. The AL-525 automatic movement boasts a 38h power reserve and the timepiece is water-resistant up to 10 ATM/ 100m/ 330ft. The back case shows off the engraved logo of the brand.

Accessible Luxury

By positioning the new Startimer Pilot Automatic Collection under 900€ retail price, the red triangle Brand offers a new optimal design and quality Collection at a very decent entry-level price point.

About Alpina

THE ORIGINAL SWISS SPORT WATCH

ALPINE SPORTS WATCH MANUFACTURING – SINCE 1883

Alpina, famous for its red triangle signature, is a fine watchmaking manufacture based in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1883, Alpina’s watchmaking history spans more than 130 years. A true pioneer of the Swiss watchmaking industry, Alpina has been the source of numerous patents and innovative calibers. Alpina invented the concept of the Swiss sport watch, as we know it today, with the birth of its legendary Alpina 4 in 1938. Today, Alpina is one of the very few Swiss watch companies, which develops, produces and assembles its movements entirely in-house. Alpina proposes five in-house calibers: the AL-980 Tourbillon; the AL-718 World Timer; the AL-950 Automatic Regulator; the AL-710 Automatic Small Date, and, most recently, the AL-760 Flyback Chronograph, featuring the patented “Direct Flyback” technology.

Faithful to its long tradition of innovation, in 2015 Alpina introduced the first connected Swiss Made Horological Smartwatch, thereby creating a new watch category in the Swiss watch industry. Alpina’s mission is to design and engineer luxury sport watches that operate with the greatest precision and reliability possible in the most demanding sporting environments, like the Alps.

