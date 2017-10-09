It’s a moment of pride for Worldwide Rail Journeys on receiving the prestigious National Tourism Award, this year.

Celebrating the World Tourism Day on 27th September 2017, a grand ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind presented the award at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The function was presided by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism Shri Alphons Kannanthanam.

Mr. Manish Saini, Director of Worldwide Rail Journeys Pvt. Ltd. and a celebrated entrepreneur in the realm of tourism, humbly accepted the award, saying, “We are honoured to be conferred this prestigious award by the Government of India. Being the largest General Sales Agent (GSA) and the No. 1 Rail Tour Operator of India, we commit ourselves to transform India into one of the most preferred destinations for rail tourism.”

Adding another accolade to the list, it’s time to celebrate for Worldwide Rail Journeys for their consistent performance over the years, and exemplary work in the industry of tourism. Being one of the finest contributors to luxury train travel in India and overseas, Worldwide Rail Journeys has set a benchmark when it comes to A-class travel experiences.

Their successful presence in the industry, for over 15 years is a testament that they have understood and delivered to the needs and expectations of their patrons. Significantly, Worldwide Rail Journeys has emerged a winner across all parameters, providing outstanding travel service.