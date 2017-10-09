Abayas have been at the top of the sales category this year for SHUKR, a leading Islamic clothing company that caters to Muslims living in the United Kingdom and other westernized countries. Following the launch of their latest Autumn Collection, SHUKR predicts that sales will climb even higher just in time for the start of the 4th quarter.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, recently unveiled a new collection to a very enthusiastic audience. The Fall Collection, is said to be designed especially for cooler weather- something that makes SHUKR abayas quite special.

“Since abayas were born in the Middle East, it is tradition that they have been all about their lightweight and breathable nature,” remarked Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner, SHUKR Islamic Clothing

“SHUKR abayas are made very uniquely in that they are tailored from heavier fabrics than those available in countries with typically very hot weather. The abayas in our Fall and Winter Collections are actually made specifically for wear in the cold,” continued Sillwood.

Reflective of this insight, abayas have reportedly earned a longtime slot on the list of SHUKR’s most popular items. The popularity of sales has not just been noticed at SHUKR either. With wider availability of cold weather options, Muslim consumers in the UK seem to be increasingly investing in the Islamic clothing sector. Although the 4th quarter in past years has not been reported as SHUKR’s busiest, this year SHUKR’s Autumn and Winter styles are expected to continue flying off the shelves into 2018.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world,” said Sillwood

Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which are quite difficult to find in mainstream British clothing stores. Traditional pieces, such as long, loose fitting dresses and abayas are also available, and are proving to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and rich tradition.

“We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well” concluded Sillwood. “It’s very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so.”

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve all people who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s Collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk