Seven of the attorneys at E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy, LLP have been recognized by Best Lawyers as “Best Lawyers in America” for 2018 in 12 different practice areas. Additionally, the U.S. News and World Report has recognized the firm as one of the best law firms in the country, ranking “Tier 1” in 7 practice areas after a rigorous evaluation process.

For the 24th Edition of “Best Lawyers in America,” Attorneys James Hacker, E. Stewart Jones, Jr.,John Harwick, Meghan R. Keenholts, , Michael W. Kessler, Ryan M. Finn, and Patrick L. Seely have been recognized for providing exceptional services for the people of Troy, Albany, Latham, and Saratoga Springs, New York, in a wide variety of legal practice areas, including: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, DUI/DWI Defense, Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Real Estate, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

For Attorney Patrick L. Seely, this marked the first time being recognized as one of the “Best Lawyers in America,” while other attorneys at the firm have been recognized in their practice areas for multiple years. Founding attorney E. Stewart Jones, Jr. has been recognized by the publication since 1983.

“We’re incredibly proud that so many of our firm’s attorneys have been recognized for their hard work and success in their respective practice areas,” Attorney Jones, Jr., said, “All of our attorneys work hard to get our clients the results they deserve, and the recognition from Best Lawyers and U.S. News and World Report are indicative that we’re doing things the right way.”

“The Best Lawyers in America” was first published by Best Lawyers in 1983, using a peer review process that has consistently identified the top legal talent in the country for over thirty years. The U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from the best attorneys in their field, and additional information provided by law firms. To be considered for the “Best Law Firms” list, a firm must have at least one attorney who is included in “Best Lawyers.”

